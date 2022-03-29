Advertisement

Name released of Richland Center man found dead near walking path

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center Police Dept. released the name of the 53-year-old man whose body was discovered Sunday near a walking path north of Mill Pond Park.

According to the police dept., the man was identified as Peter Schoepp, of Richland Center. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause of death.

In an earlier statement, RCPD indicated that no foul play was suspected and investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public.

On Monday, the police department reported that Schoepp’s body was found in tall grass near a walking path in the Pine River Prairie area. Chief Billy J. Jones credits an ‘observant citizen’ for the discovery of the body.

Jones offered his appreciated to that individual and reminded anyone else who spots suspicious activity to call the police department at 608-647-2103 or Crimestoppers at 608-647-2583.

