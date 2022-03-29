Advertisement

New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer

Madison dealerships deal with low supply and high demand two years into the pandemic
Car sales departments recommend people plan ahead as much as possible when purchasing a new or used vehicle.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Car dealerships cannot keep up with the demand for new or used vehicles.

Car sales departments recommend people plan ahead as much as possible when purchasing a new or used vehicle.

SMART Toyota General Sales Manager Justin Jackson said it’s hard to meet the specific color, features or price needs for people looking to purchase a new or used vehicle immediately. He said the Madison new and used car dealership’s parking lot is usually filled with 200 cars, but they only have 80.

Before the pandemic started in the U.S. in March of 2020, cars would sit in Jackson’s lot for at least 45 days before a sale, but now they’re sold in 12 days.

Jackson said no one knows when the high demand for new or used cars might subside.

“If you asked me back in 2020 in March when this all started I would’ve said by the end of the year,” he said. “I don’t want to comment. I can’t see it ending anytime this year. It’s just too much demand. Which is obviously a good thing for everybody who sells cars.”

Jackson said some customers might need to wait one year to get behind the wheel of their new or used car.

Customer Jim Rouse needs to buy a new Rav4 so that his son can take their old vehicle to college in August.

”Without cars available right now it’s more of a challenge,” Rouse said. “So I’m just starting the process of figuring out how long it will take to get a car and if we can even get one in the next several months.”

Jackson recommended that people follow Rouse’s approach and shop ahead of time.

Cars are still more expensive than they “normally” cost.

“That car that was maybe worth $5,000 before is now worth $8,000 now so it becomes a higher retail unit,” Jackson said.

Rouse understands that high demand and supply challenges brought on by the pandemic might impact his family’s purchase.

”We’ll probably have to pay a little bit more because of the lack of inventory,” Rouse said. “But we’re just starting the process of trying to find out how much more and what we’re looking at.”

Jackson said the high demand equalized competition between dealerships so customers spend less time bartering with sales people.

“Regardless if I go here or anywhere else we’re paying the same price which gives them peace of mind to a lot of people,” Jackson said.

He said vans are in currently in the highest demand.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Phone scam
Sauk Co. officials warn of scam caller falsely claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports