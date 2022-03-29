Overture Center to announce 2022-23 lineup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lights, camera, action! The Overture Center has announced their “Save the Date” for the upcoming season.

The 2022-23 season will be revealed at a live event on May 2 at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach.

The season will include reveals of what shows will be coming to town, as well as feature some highlights of live performances from special guests.

The event is free and will be hosted in person, but is also available to watch live via the Overture’s Facebook and Youtube.

Overture Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with photo ID for everyone ages 5 and above who enters the building.

To learn more information, visit the Overture Center website.

