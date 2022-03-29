Pedestrian injured after being struck by pickup truck in Dodge Co. crosswalk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old pedestrian walking through a crosswalk was sent to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 5:45 a.m. on State Highway 26 at Fairfield Avenue in the City of Juneau.

A 55-year-old woman driving a pickup truck was going north on State Highway 26 and then turned north onto Fairfield Avenue, officials explained. The pedestrian was walking east in a crosswalk on the north side of the intersection and police say the person was then hit by the truck.

EMS officials took the 42-year-old pedestrian to a hospital in Beaver Dam for their injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured, authorities stated.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team is still investigating this crash.

The Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and Dodge County Emergency Response Team all assisted at the scene of the crash.

