Summerfest reveals full 2022 lineup

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - We already knew six of the nine headliners playing Summerfest this year. Now we know the other three, as well as the rest of the acts performing at this year’s three-weekend festival.

On Tuesday, organizers revealed the full lineup for the concert series. The Milwaukee festival’s first three-day run starts June 23 and then returns for the next two weekends.

Your 2022 Summerfest lineup just dropped. See you in June & July. Presented by @amfam. Get tickets for festival shows now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/ae4lnNrKJT — Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 29, 2022

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s full reveal, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, and Thomas Rhett were already announced as headliners. Other acts already on the schedule were:

Gabby Barrett

John Morgan

Jaden

¿Téo?

Harry Hudson

Avril Lavigne

Iann Dior

The Marias

Abby Roberts

Cheap Trick

Thomas Rhett

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022. (Summerfest)

JUNE 23 WEEKEND

(Headliners in bold)

Wu-Tang Clan

Wiz Khalifa

Anthrax

Atmosphere

Barenaked Ladies

Big Boi

Meat Puppets

Modest Mouse

Rick Springfield

Skid Row

Steve Aoki

Steve Miller Band

Violent Femmes

War

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022. (Summerfest)

JUNE 30 WEEKEND

Bodeans

Commodores

Indigo Girls

KC & This Sunshine Band

Taking Back Sunday

Third Eye Blind

Todd Rungren

Village People

The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022. (Summerfest)

JULY 8 WEEKEND

A Flock of Seagulls

Backstreet Boys

Black Crowes

Boyz II Men

Charli XCX

Death Cab for Cutie

Guster

John Fogerty

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.