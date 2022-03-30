2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the shooting of two individuals in Wisconsin Dells early Wednesday morning is still on the run following the incident. In a statement, the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. reported investigators believe they know who the shooter is, however the name of that individual was not released.

According to the police department, officers and EMS crews responded to the area near the Denny’s restaurant and Best Western Hotel, which sit next to each other on S. Frontage Road, where they found the two shooting victims. Both of them were rushed to a local hospital and, police say, their condition has been stabilized.

A witness told NBC15 News’ Gabriella Rusk that the shooting had happened elsewhere and the victims had stopped in the shared parking lot.

Investigators report they have determined the shooting happened in the 600 block of Vine Street, about a mile-and-a-half away.

The police department indicated it was withholding the name of the suspect because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. Chief Nicholas Brinker added that more information on the incident would be released at a later time.

This was what the parking lot in between a Denny’s and a Best Western hotel in Wisconsin Dells looked like just before 6... Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

