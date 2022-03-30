Advertisement

2 injured in Wisconsin Dells shooting; police looking for suspect

Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin...
Emergency crews respond to the parking lot of a Denny's and Best Western in the Wisconsin Dells, on March 30, 2022.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the shooting of two individuals in Wisconsin Dells early Wednesday morning is still on the run following the incident. In a statement, the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. reported investigators believe they know who the shooter is, however the name of that individual was not released.

According to the police department, officers and EMS crews responded to the area near the Denny’s restaurant and Best Western Hotel, which sit next to each other on S. Frontage Road, where they found the two shooting victims. Both of them were rushed to a local hospital and, police say, their condition has been stabilized.

A witness told NBC15 News’ Gabriella Rusk that the shooting had happened elsewhere and the victims had stopped in the shared parking lot.

Investigators report they have determined the shooting happened in the 600 block of Vine Street, about a mile-and-a-half away.

The police department indicated it was withholding the name of the suspect because of the sensitive nature of the investigation. Chief Nicholas Brinker added that more information on the incident would be released at a later time.

This was what the parking lot in between a Denny’s and a Best Western hotel in Wisconsin Dells looked like just before 6...

Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Generic photo of ballots.
NBC Poll: Americans looking for candidates who back funding police; reject defunding them
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
The Dane County Farmers' Market will mark 50 years when it opens at the Capital Square on April...
Dane Co. Farmer’s Market marks 50 years with April 16 opening
Chef Lily Kilfoy cooks up beet pancakes for her "Kids in the Kitchen" virtual class.
Willy Street Co-op offering family cooking classes