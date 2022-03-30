Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s 40 points, late block lead Bucks past 76ers

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.

James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Philadelphia dropped to third place in the East, 1½ games behind the Heat.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.

