Beloit man fights to keep life, after young son helps save it in car crash

A Beloit man is fighting to keep his second chance at life, after his son, then 4 years old, saved him during a car crash.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man is fighting to keep his second chance at life, after his son, then 4 years old, saved him during a car crash.

“It makes you think how precious every day is when you wake up,” Matt Lundblade said. “I’m here another day because of everybody’s quick actions and especially my son’s.”

In November, Lundblade was driving his son Noah to Leeson Park. He was turning a corner when he had a seizure and drove into a telephone pole.

“I had no idea that I had a brain tumor or anything,” the 38-year-old father of two said.

Noah climbed out of his car seat and over the downed powerlines, Lundblade said. Noah found an adult nearby who called 911.

The City of Beloit Fire Department later awarded Noah with a certificate of appreciation and trophy, writing on it, he “significantly contributed to the lifesaving efforts of his father.”

The day of the crash, Lundblade said he was taken to a hospital and had two more seizures, after which doctors ran an MRI and discovered a brain tumor.

A month later, with results from a biopsy, Lundblade was diagnosed with cancer.

“They gave me a year, roughly, timeline. I said, ‘No, I refuse to accept it,’” he said.

This week, he began his second round of chemotherapy, he said, a treatment set to last for six months.

Throughout these events, “lucky” has been the word that’s been close to his heart. He even wore it on his hat Tuesday.

“I feel [it] represents how lucky I am to be here,” he said. “Things could’ve went a lot different that day.”

It’s also the message he now teaches his kids.

“I say, ‘no, you don’t want to get rushed through life’ because every day is a gift,” he said.

