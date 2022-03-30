Advertisement

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract

Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old Ureña went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts.

The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings. He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings.

Ureña pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

