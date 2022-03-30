Dane Co. deputies injured, one hospitalized in alleged attack by jail resident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County deputies were injured and one of them was taken to the hospital after they were allegedly attacked by a City County Building Jail resident, the sheriff’s office stated Wednesday.

The deputies were attacked by a resident in a cellblock around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as they were conducting routine wellness checks and area inspections.

The resident, 32-year-old Timothy Thomas from Portland, Oregon, is being held at the jail by the U.S. Marshal Service as it requests federal charges for the man. Thomas was housed in the cellblock at the time of the inspections and wellness checks.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Thomas “spontaneously and violently attacked the two deputies” without being provoked or giving any indication that he was upset.

Additional deputies had to respond to the cellblock and put restraints on Thomas.

Both deputies were injured and one was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The officer was later released.

The sheriff’s office accused the resident of two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and will refer charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

