Dane Co. Farmer’s Market marks 50 years with April 16 opening

The Dane County Farmers' Market will mark 50 years when it opens at the Capital Square on April...
The Dane County Farmers' Market will mark 50 years when it opens at the Capital Square on April 16, 2022. (Source: Dane County Farmers' Market)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 1972, five farmers gathered at Capital Square for the first Dane Co. Farmers’ Market. Now, in just over two weeks, more than 250 producers will descend on the state capitol hoping to catch eager shoppers’ eyes.

When the first customers arrive at 6:15 a.m. on April 16 for the Saturday Market on the Square, farmers’ market organizers will be marking their 50th season at the downtown location. They released the dates for this year’s season, saying the biweekly markets will last into November.

The one on the Square on Saturdays will run until November 12, while the Wednesday market, in the 200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. will start the Wednesday after the first weekend market and go until November 2. The Saturday market opens at 6:15 a.m. every week and shoppers can keep coming until 1:45 p.m. The Wednesday market opens a bit later, at 8 a.m., and runs until the same 1:45 p.m.

On July 9, the farmers’ market will move to Breese Stevens Field for Art Fair on the Square.

There are still two more weekends to catch the late winter market at Garver Feed Mill.

