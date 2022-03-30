Advertisement

Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana father fatally shot his son after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dianne Drive in St. Charles Parish. The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene, WVUE reports.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Kemps will donate 325,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons to Wisconsin food banks, with...
Kemps to provide 325,000 shelf-stable milks for Wisconsin-area food banks
Kemps to provide 325,000 shelf-stable milks for Wisconsin-area food banks
Kemps to provide 325,000 shelf-stable milks for Wisconsin-area food banks
Madison VA Hospital leadership read a statement during the event and local veterans group...
Madison VA Hospital honors Vietnam War veterans
Madison VA Hospital honors Vietnam War veterans
Madison VA Hospital honors Vietnam War veterans