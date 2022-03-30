MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH THURSDAY* *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING*

Active weather continues with winter not wanting to completely give up just yet. Low pressure and cold front swing through tonight as colder air rushes in. Overnight lows are expected around 30 degrees. As that happens another surge of moisture will also move in. This will lead to a quick transition from rain to snow with a period of heavy snow expected into Thursday morning.

Several inches of heavy wet snow are looking more and more likely for southern Wisconsin. The heavy nature of the snow will overcome warm ground temperatures and lead to snow covered roadways for the morning commute. Allow extra time as things will likely be slick through midday Thursday.

We get a break on Friday with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures into the middle 40s. Another disturbance moves through Friday night through Saturday. This will once again bring a mix of rain and snow showers. A break Sunday before a third system arrives on Monday. This will also bring a mix of rain and snow. The pattern continues with a break Tuesday and another mixed bag of precipitation system for Wednesday as highs are generally into the 50s and lows into the 30s.

