FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain Likely

Rain will change to snow overnight
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as rain and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day. Strong low pressure over Iowa this morning will move through the state this afternoon and this evening. This low will bring the likelihood of rain for today and tonight. After midnight, the rain is expected to change to snow as colder air fills in as wind becomes northwesterly and colder air fills in. Accumulation of an inch or two is expected on grassy areas with melting on pavement.

Cooler temperatures are expected to close out the week.
Temperatures will be mild today with highs checking in around 5 to 10 degrees above average. High temperatures today will reach the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Highs during the weekend will be in the middle 40s with a chance of rain and snow Saturday, and in the lower 50s with sunshine on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy and mild with rain likely. High: 57. Wind: S 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain likely, changing to snow after midnight. Low: 31. Wind: N 10-15 gusting to 30.

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers early. High: 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 45.

