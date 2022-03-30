Gov. Evers, DHS pledge $5 million in telehealth services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are planning to invest $5 million into making telehealth services widely available for Wisconsinites, both young and old.

The joint announcement came Wednesday, along with details on how the $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent.

One of Gov. Evers’s primary concerns is making sure that children have access to telehealth services, the governor’s office said. Specifically, psychiatry telehealth services.

“The past two years have challenged our kids in more ways than we ever could have imagined, from the loss of a loved one to changes in routines and social connections,” Gov. Evers said. “We know they are struggling perhaps now more than ever.”

According to Gov. Evers, $2.5 million of the investment will be used to create new grant programs for hospitals and to enhance psychiatry telehealth services for kids. The other half will be spent on a grant program where telehealth services can be accessed through food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, long-term care facilities, community centers, and schools with limited technology.

