Iowa House passes bill requiring school to post curriculum online for parent review

The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House voted 60-36 in favor of passing HF2577, which would make Iowa public schools and charter schools have to post their curriculum and books online for parents to see and review.

Schools such as Linn-Mar, have argued that the impact of the legislation would “drastically limit the ability of educators to adapt and meet the individualized needs of their students” if passed.

With this bill, parents would be able to review any instructional materials and request that their students opt out of certain materials.

If any of the school’s materials change, teachers would be required to update the information online by the end of the school week. Violating the law’s transparency requirements could lead to fines between $500 and $5,000.

The bill now goes to the senate.

