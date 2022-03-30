Madison PD search for suspect in downtown shooting that injured one
The shooting occurred just outside the Dane County Jail.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting occurred outside the Madison City-County building, the police department confirmed.
Officers are investigating on the 200 block of South Carroll Street after multiple rounds of gunshots were fired just outside the Dane County Jail where residents are taken in and out.
NBC15 confirmed the shooting happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday just before people were getting off of work.
MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer stated that an ambulance left the scene shortly after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
MPD said one person has gunshot wounds.
Madison PD stated no one is in custody yet in relation to the shooting.
Residents who live in the building behind the jail reported hearing gunshots.
The intersection of Carroll Street and Wilson Street are blocked off to Doty Street.
Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes is headed to the scene and is expected to give an update on the situation later.
NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.
