Madison VA Hospital honors Vietnam War veterans

Tuesday marked National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which honors Vietnam War veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital leadership and local veteran groups showed appreciation for veterans Tuesday that served during the Vietnam War.

Jim Blankenheim served in the Vietnam War in 1968 and said he was grateful for these ceremonies now where veterans can be honored.

“When we came home we were not treated well at all and to finally be recognized by America as real heroes, I guess as heroes, is something we could have used way back when,” Blankenheim said.

Hospital leadership read a statement and local veterans group members tied yellow ribbons around a tree during the ceremony.

The Madison VA was one of more than 400 commemorative partners in the VA to recognize and thank Vietnam veterans.

