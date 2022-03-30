Monona stabbing leaves one with possible life-threatening injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department has one suspect in custody after a man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to MPD, the incident occurred on the 6400 block of West Gate Road at approximately 12:43 p.m.

The suspect, who was out on a parole violation, allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving him with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, MPD say that there is no current threat to public safety.

