Advertisement

Monona stabbing leaves one with possible life-threatening injuries

stabbing generic
stabbing generic(pixabay)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Police Department has one suspect in custody after a man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to MPD, the incident occurred on the 6400 block of West Gate Road at approximately 12:43 p.m.

The suspect, who was out on a parole violation, allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving him with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, MPD say that there is no current threat to public safety.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School
Dane Co. deputies injured, one hospitalized in alleged attack by jail resident
Gov. Evers, DHS pledge $5 million in telehealth services
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Poll: Two-thirds of respondents support Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination