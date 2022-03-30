New resolution authorizes City of Madison to purchase 27 electric buses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the passing of a resolution, the City of Madison, in partnership with New Flyer Industries, is purchasing 27 all-electric buses.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine City Alders introduced the resolution Wednesday, allowing the city to move closer toward their goal of an 100% electric BRT system.

“I am grateful to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for helping Madison move quickly to implement a fully electric BRT system,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I also want to thank Alders Furman and Foster for being early champions of this resolution, and all Alders who signed onto this important investment for the future of our transportation network, the future of our dynamic economy and the sustainability of our environment for generations to come.”

The city needs 46 buses to make its BRT System operable. The resolution includes an option to add 19 more buses if federal funding becomes available.

Each of Madison Metro’s current buses us approximately 5,658 gallons of diesel each year. The electric buses are anticipated to conserve almost a quarter million gallons of fuel each year.

