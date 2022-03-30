Advertisement

New resolution authorizes City of Madison to purchase 27 electric buses

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the passing of a resolution, the City of Madison, in partnership with New Flyer Industries, is purchasing 27 all-electric buses.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine City Alders introduced the resolution Wednesday, allowing the city to move closer toward their goal of an 100% electric BRT system.

“I am grateful to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for helping Madison move quickly to implement a fully electric BRT system,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I also want to thank Alders Furman and Foster for being early champions of this resolution, and all Alders who signed onto this important investment for the future of our transportation network, the future of our dynamic economy and the sustainability of our environment for generations to come.”

The city needs 46 buses to make its BRT System operable. The resolution includes an option to add 19 more buses if federal funding becomes available.

Each of Madison Metro’s current buses us approximately 5,658 gallons of diesel each year. The electric buses are anticipated to conserve almost a quarter million gallons of fuel each year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School
stabbing generic
Monona stabbing leaves one with possible life-threatening injuries
Dane Co. deputies injured, one hospitalized in alleged attack by jail resident
Gov. Evers, DHS pledge $5 million in telehealth services
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Poll: Two-thirds of respondents support Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination