Police take man into custody accused of setting fire to Madison pallet home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after police allege he was seen on video setting fire to his pallet home at Madison’s city-sanctioned campground.

In a Madison Police Department incident report, it states the man was seen throwing wooden pallets into his home before it caught fire. The suspect then left the city-sanctioned campground, which is located on the 3200 block of Dairy Drive.

The man turned himself in to the Dane County Jail lobby around 6 p.m., according to MPD, and he allegedly made threatening statements toward officers who responded.

Police accuse the man of arson, threats to law enforcement and an outstanding warrant.

City of Madison Fire Department officials reported seeing heavy smoke at the encampment around 1:15 p.m., which is across from city Fire Station #14. The pallet home was burned to the ground by the time crews arrived.

Officers stated that the man who set fire to the cabin was asked to leave the shelter for a seven-day probationary period before the fire. Shortly after that, the man’s shelter was seen burning to the ground.

Crews estimate the fire caused around $15,500 in damage.

