Poll: Two-thirds of respondents support Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS nomination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two-thirds of voters say if they were senators, they would support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a newly released Marquette Law School poll Wednesday, which would make her the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Poll organizers stated that on the other side, just over a third say they would not support her nomination.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

The majority of respondents stated that they found her to be generally qualified for the position, with 46% indicating she is “very qualified” and 42% saying she is “somewhat qualified.” Around 12% believed she is “not qualified” for the seat.

The poll also reported what people thought based on the political party they identify with. Democrats were nearly unanimous in their approval, with 95% in support of Jackson. Nearly three in 10 people who identify as Republican support Jackson, while 71% oppose.

Around 67% of those who are listed as Independent are in support of Jackson, while 32% oppose her.

Party ID Support Oppose Republican 29 71 Independent 67 32 Democrat 95 5

Organizers interviewed 1,004 adults across the country from March 14-24. Jackson’s confirmation hearings were conducted near the end of the survey, with 837 people being interviewed before the hearings began and 167 being interviewed after the hearing began.

The poll results noted that those who were interviewed after the Senate hearings started were somewhat more likely to say they supported her confirmation. She was supported by 64% of people before the hearings and 72% after the hearings.

The school noted a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points is applicable.

Senate Democratic leaders are pushing toward a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination Monday and a final Senate vote to confirm Jackson late next week.

