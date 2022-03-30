Advertisement

Rock Co. officials investigate high speed chase near Milton

(KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in Rock County are investigating a high speed chase Tuesday night that resulted in road closures on a portion of Highway 26 near Milton.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation around 8:15 p.m. stated that all lanes of traffic northbound and southbound on Highway 26 from McCormick Drive to Harmony Town Hall Road were closed due to a “law enforcement incident.”

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is responding and it is estimated to take about two hours to clear.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to NBC15 that it was investigating a chase there. There is no information on if there are any injuries.

Authorities stated a news release may come out with additional information.

