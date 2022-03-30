Advertisement

Sauk Co. officials warn of scam caller falsely claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee

Phone scam
Phone scam(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County officials are warning residents of a phone scam Tuesday where the caller falsely claims to be an employee at its sheriff’s office.

The caller will declare that they are an employee of the department and then threaten the citizen that there is a warrant out for their arrest, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office explained in a Facebook post. The scammer will then go even further by threatening that deputies will come and arrest the citizen unless they give personal banking information or buy pre-loaded debit cards.

The caller also uses technology that makes the caller ID look as though it is coming through the main dispatch line, the agency noted, making it seem more believable. The caller has allegedly used the names of actual employees at the agency when contacting citizens, as well.

The sheriff’s office assured residents that it would never conduct an arrest this way and would never call to demand money instead of an arrest.

Residents who receive phone calls like this should not give out any personal information to the caller and should hang up immediately, officials urged. Citizens should also call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-4985 to report the call.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office would like to make the public aware of a scam that has been taking place in our county....

Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Dealerships predict high demand and low supply for new and used cars could last until 2023.
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
New and used car demand could last until 2023 if not longer
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports