Sauk Co. officials warn of scam caller falsely claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County officials are warning residents of a phone scam Tuesday where the caller falsely claims to be an employee at its sheriff’s office.

The caller will declare that they are an employee of the department and then threaten the citizen that there is a warrant out for their arrest, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office explained in a Facebook post. The scammer will then go even further by threatening that deputies will come and arrest the citizen unless they give personal banking information or buy pre-loaded debit cards.

The caller also uses technology that makes the caller ID look as though it is coming through the main dispatch line, the agency noted, making it seem more believable. The caller has allegedly used the names of actual employees at the agency when contacting citizens, as well.

The sheriff’s office assured residents that it would never conduct an arrest this way and would never call to demand money instead of an arrest.

Residents who receive phone calls like this should not give out any personal information to the caller and should hang up immediately, officials urged. Citizens should also call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-4985 to report the call.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office would like to make the public aware of a scam that has been taking place in our county.... Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.