Advertisement

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Kyleen Waltman
Woman mauled by dogs on life support continues to fight for her life, family says
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s 1st show since Will Smith slapped him begins