Strangulation, stalking charges dropped in La Crosse County

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a La Crosse man accused of stalking and strangling a woman.

Forty-six-year-old Johnny Foster faced six charges including strangulation/suffocation, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke dismissed all six charges this week at the request of the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office. Foster’s attorney, May Lee said Tuesday that La Crosse police didn’t conduct a thorough investigation at the time of Foster’s arrest.

She said police failed to contact witnesses who could have provided evidence of Foster’s innocence.

