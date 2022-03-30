Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a January homicide outside of Beloit Memorial High School.

Police arrested 19-year-old Amaree Goodall on Wednesday after receiving a tip about his location through the P3 Tips app.

The Madison man will need to be extradited on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide before he appears in the Rock County Circuit Court. A spokesperson for Beloit PD could not say where Goodall is being extradited from, but said it would be released Thursday.

Chief Andre Sayles thanked the community for their support and cooperation in the investigation.

“The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect,” Sayles said. “The bravery and courage of the individual who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers yesterday should be commended and celebrated.”

He continued, “Please continue to keep our high school students in your thoughts as they continue to grieve and process the trauma they experienced that day. Our department also thinks of Jion’s family during this time; thank you to our community for helping them to receive justice.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Goodall on Feb. 16.

The shooting, which claimed the life of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield, happened on Jan. 29 after a game at Beloit Memorial High School between the Purple Knights and Madison’s La Follette High School.

The day after the shooting, which was the city’s third homicide in four days, Sayles criticized the fact that there were dozens of people outside the high school at the time of the shooting, but witnesses were not talking to investigators.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said at the time. “If that was your loved one you would want someone to come out and talk to you. It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the ‘no snitching’ needs to stop.”

Soon after the press conference, the department launched an anonymous tip line that helped them name 19-year-old Madison man Amaree Goodall as the suspect. Sayles said the anonymous tip line and website helps people feel more protected.

