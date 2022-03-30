Teen suspects arrested after 21 Green Co. burglaries

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators believe they have found the perpetrators involved in a string of more than 20 burglaries or attempted burglaries that happened within the county’s borders. They also suspect at least one of the teens arrested in connection with the crimes were behind others in Rock Co. and Stephenson Co., which is just across the Illinois border, due south of Monroe.

The incidents in Green Co. stretched from summertime last year through this winter, the sheriff’s office noted in its statement announcing the arrest. They were reported in the City of Monroe, the surrounding community as well as rural Brodhead and Albany. The sheriff’s office’s report indicated, between the burglaries, the suspects made off with at least one AR-15 rifle, cash, and tools. Images of the suspect were captured at one of the locations and released to the public.

A tip from the community helped lead investigators to multiple teenagers likely involved in the incidents. With that information in hand, detectives obtained search warrants and began conducting interviews. The subsequent investigation turned up an AR-15 rifle, a new chain saw, realistic BB guns, and fireworks, along with tools that could be used in burglaries, masks, and other face coverings, the statement continued. Additionally, two safes were found. A Rock Co. dive team pulled one of them from the Sugar River, near the State Hwy. 11/81 intersection, while the other was discovered by a private citizen.

Sixteen of the burglaries in Green Co. reportedly occurred within the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, while three of them, plus two thefts, happened in the City of Monroe. The estimated the amount stolen and damages added up to $26,000. The Sheriff’s Office also determined one or more of the suspects could be behind one in Rock Co. and two in Stephenson Co.

Detectives continue talking to business owners and conducting other interviews. The findings of the investigation will go to the Green Co. District Attorney’s Office, which will make the decision on charges.

The names of the suspects were not released because of their age.

