UW-Platteville alumni named Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Company Grade Officer of the Year

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - 2nd Lieutenant Cory Corson has been recognized as one of the five members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard as Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

A New York Native, Corson now resides in Baraboo and has been an officer for over two years. Prior, he attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville and graduated with a degree in civil engineering and served for five-and-a-half years as an enlisted airmen in the 115th Fighter Wing.

Corson said he was honored by the stateside recognition and said that his peers and mentors helped him learn more about himself and what he was capable of.

“I don’t accept this as a personal award,” Corson said. “It credits all who have paved the way for me in my journey.”

He, along with the other recipients of the award, encouraged their fellow airmen to focus on their attitude and willingness to learn.

Corson said to prioritize people first, do the work that others are not willing to do, and have goals that don’t always fall under the S.M.A.R.T. (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound) guidelines.

“Strive for more,” Corson said. “Don’t measure yourself against others. Balance give and take. Practice financial, physical, mental, social and spiritual resiliency.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.