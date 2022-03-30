Advertisement

UW-Platteville alumni named Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Company Grade Officer of the Year

Corson said that his peers and mentors helped him learn what he was capable of
Airmen from Milwaukee, Appleton, Merrill, Fond du Lac and Baraboo have been recognized as the...
Airmen from Milwaukee, Appleton, Merrill, Fond du Lac and Baraboo have been recognized as the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s Airmen of the Year.(Wisconsin National Guard photo)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - 2nd Lieutenant Cory Corson has been recognized as one of the five members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard as Outstanding Airmen of the Year.

A New York Native, Corson now resides in Baraboo and has been an officer for over two years. Prior, he attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville and graduated with a degree in civil engineering and served for five-and-a-half years as an enlisted airmen in the 115th Fighter Wing.

Corson said he was honored by the stateside recognition and said that his peers and mentors helped him learn more about himself and what he was capable of.

“I don’t accept this as a personal award,” Corson said. “It credits all who have paved the way for me in my journey.”

He, along with the other recipients of the award, encouraged their fellow airmen to focus on their attitude and willingness to learn.

Corson said to prioritize people first, do the work that others are not willing to do, and have goals that don’t always fall under the S.M.A.R.T. (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound) guidelines.

“Strive for more,” Corson said. “Don’t measure yourself against others. Balance give and take. Practice financial, physical, mental, social and spiritual resiliency.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Green Alert was issued for Steven Thistle, on March 25, 2022.
Green Alert canceled for DeForest veteran

Latest News

Chef Lily Kilfoy cooks up beet pancakes for her "Kids in the Kitchen" virtual class.
Willy Street Co-op offering family cooking classes
Willy Street Co-op offering family cooking classes
Willy Street Co-op offering family cooking classes
Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School
Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School
Suspect arrested in connection to homicide outside Beloit Memorial High School
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
Madison PD search for suspect in downtown shooting that injured one