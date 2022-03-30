What to know before the Spring Election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Spring Election is right around the corner, and now is the time to make sure you have a plan.

Many polling places in the Madison area have changed due to redistricting. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office sent postcards to voters in areas impacted by polling place changes in early March.

The City Clerk’s office recommends residents confirm their polling place before voting day on April 5. To look up your polling place, visit either the MyVote Wisconsin site or go to the City’s website.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released their list of top things Wisconsin Voters should know before the approaching Spring Election.

At the top of their list is to check with your municipal clerk regarding rules for returning an absentee ballot. They reminded voters that they should personally mail or deliver their own absentee ballot.

The Commission also said that if you’ve requested an absentee ballot, to make sure it is returned as soon as possible. The last day for municipal clerks to offer in-person absentee voting is April 3.

Voters are reminded to make sure they are getting the facts about elections from official sources – your local and state election officials.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on April 5.

