Americans nearly split on approval of Biden’s handling of Ukraine, poll finds

(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School Poll released Thursday indicates adults nationwide are nearly split on if they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

About 48% of adults approve of President Biden’s actions when it comes to the invasion abroad, while 51% do not approve.

Handling of Russia invasion of Ukraine, by party:

Party IDApproveDisapprove
Republican1881
Independent4158
Democrat 8314

This comes as the president’s job approval rating slipped two points from what it was reported at in January. According to the latest results, about 44% approve of Biden’s overall job performance and 55% disapprove.

Organizers noted that respondents’ opinions on the president’s job performance and handling of Ukraine were sharply based on party affiliation.

Handling of job overall, by party:

Party IDApproveDisapprove
Republican892
Independent3763
Democrat8613

The poll states that Republicans are 10 percentage points more approving on Ukraine than they are on the president’s overall job performance.

Democrats are three percentage points more supportive of the president’s overall job performance than they are of his handling of Ukraine.

Interviewees surveyed 1,004 adults across the country from March 14-24. The margin of error is set at +/-4 percentage points.

