Alleged armed robbery at west side Capitol Petro Mart

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is on the run after allegedly robbing the Capitol Petro Mart at 4601 Verona Road just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The clerk says the suspect came in for cigarettes and vape products. When the suspect was told how much he owed, he threated the clerk, saying he was going to shoot him.

The clerk then told the suspect that he was going to call the police.

The suspect displayed a knife, took the items from the counter and ran out of the store.

MPD is still looking for the suspect.

