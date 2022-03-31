Advertisement

Businesses voice concerns following incidents at Dairy Drive shelter

Finishline Towing across the street claims that trespassing has begun since the shelter’s opening.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says the man wanted in connection to an arson at the shelter for people experiencing homelessness on Dairy Drive is now in custody. But the incident is bringing to light some concerns from the public.

The MPD says that calls to the lot have increased over the past month. Several businesses and residents have voiced concerns in the wake of a few incidents, including a stabbing and the arson that happened Tuesday.

Finishline Towing across the street claims that trespassing has begun since the shelter’s opening.

“We did notice that there was people getting into the customer cars when there wasn’t anybody around,” said service manager Justin Pharo.

He says people have consistently broken into the gated lot ever since the shelter started filling pallet homes.

“I mean, as soon as they started housing them over there, I mean there’s pieces missing almost every night,” said Pharo.

Executive director at Mach One Health Brenda Konkel says now staffers are working 24/7.

“That has greatly decreased the number of police calls; I think it was mostly people who don’t live there that were coming in that we were having problems with,” said Konkel.

Mach One Health is an organization working to bring health care to the homeless and is the group that received the contract to staff the shelter. Konkel says she has five full-time staff and others who fill in on weekends and overnight, not enough people to continue the 24/7 shifts indefinitely.

Konkel added it is not the only added measure, citing the addition of more lights and security cameras. She says calls to the police are decreasing and adds there is plenty of success to appreciate at the shelter.

“People have gotten jobs, people have reconnected with family, they have gotten their driver’s license and their social security cards and all these things, you know when you don’t have an address, it’s super hard to get so many of these things done,” said Konkel.

Konkel tells NBC15 that six former residents have moved out to find permanent housing. But people who work in the area still have concerns.

“Once someone finds out they can go somewhere and start taking stuff, they start telling all of their friends, and it can get out of control pretty fast,” said Pharo.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

A fire destroyed a pallet home in Madison.
Police take man into custody accused of setting fire to Madison pallet home
Businesses voice concerns following incidents at Dairy Drive shelter
Businesses voice concerns following incidents at Dairy Drive shelter
Several inches of heavy wet snow expected.
Late Season Snowfall Into Thursday
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail