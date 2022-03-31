Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue steady decline in Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline steadily, hospitalizations are showing a similar trend in the state.

Data from the Department of Health Services indicate Thursday that the seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 patients hospitalized dropped to 202, which is 39 fewer than last week. The number of patients admitted to Wisconsin hospitals show a shrinking trajectory.

The average number of patients admitted to Wisconsin ICUs has also dipped Thursday, reaching 38 patients.

The three regions on the east side of the state- the Northeast, Fox Valley Area and Southeast regions- all indicate a shrinking trajectory for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The remaining four regions, which includes South Central Wisconsin, show no significant change in the number of patients admitted.

DHS notes 86.6% of hospital beds statewide are currently in use, while 82.3% of ICU beds are also filled.

Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalization numbers
Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalization numbers(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

On Thursday, state health officials confirmed 470 new cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,393,058 cases have been tallied in Wisconsin.

The seven-day rolling average has plateaued over the course of the last month, rising slightly to 360 Thursday.

In the past 30 days, DHS has recorded two deaths associated with COVID-19 or complications from the virus. There have been 12,790 deaths in all.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Suspect's arrest is first step in family of Jion Broomfield’s grieving process
Suspect’s arrest begins first steps of grieving process for family of Jion Broomfield
Man charged in deadly Waukesha parade crash says jail isn’t safe
Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin wild bird populations
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
MPD Chief: Downtown Madison killing was targeted attack; Homicide charge expected