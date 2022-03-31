Dane Co. moves into next phase of algae removal for Yahara Chain of Lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Michels Construction, Inc. has been given the green light from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to continue the city’s efforts in removing algae-making phosphorus from the Yahara Chain of Lakes system.

The construction company was awarded $981,460 for the city’s next part of its “Suck the Muck” project, which is going to be focused on the Six Mile Creek in an area known as Mary Lake. The project is set to begin later this spring.

Future projects include Door Creek, Nine Spring Creek, parts of Token Creek, parts of Dorn Creek, and parts of the Yahara River.

“Suck the Muck” is a $12 million enterprise that was introduced by Parisi in 2017 and was enacted by the Dane County Department of Land and Water Resources. The project seeks to remove phosphorus-soaked sediment from the Madison-area lakes, thus removing the toxic algae that plagues the region.

“By cleaning up surrounding waterways, we help ensure they can be enjoyed for decades to come,” Parisi said. “Dane County values its natural resources, and we look forward to enhancing the water quality in Mary Lake through this ongoing initiative.”

So far, the “Suck the Muck” project has removed 31,000 tons of sediment with over 100,000 pounds of phosphorus at Dorn and Token Creeks. At the Six Mile Creek, it’s expected that 25,000 tons of sediment with 100,000 pounds of phosphorus will be removed.

In addition to removing these chemicals from the water, “Suck the Muck” also seeks to embellish these habitats, such as adding boulders, root wads, and rock deflectors to help prevent future erosions.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.