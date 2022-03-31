DOJ: Man in shootout with Shawano County deputy took his own life

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice believes a man who exchanged gunfire with a Shawano County deputy last Friday died at his own hand.

The deputy responded to a woman calling 911 from a home on Oak Ave. in the Town of Richmond just before 4 in the afternoon. The deputy arrived in time to see a man shoot a woman outside a nearby storage building.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says it confirmed the deputy fired their weapon but, based on “initial evidence” the man took his own life. The woman and the man both died at the scene.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of the people involved have not been released by any agency.

The deputy is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shooting investigations.

Action 2 News reporter Megan Kernan called the number for the storage facility and spoke to a man who identified himself as the owner. He said one of the individuals who died was a tenant of his but did not provide further specifics.

“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” reads a statement from DCI.

A deputy arrived to see a man shoot a woman and shoot toward the deputy, according to DCI.

INITIAL REPORT

A member of the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting happened at a location outside of Shawano Friday.

The local law enforcement is turning the investigation over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a chief deputy with the department.

Police have blocked Oak Avenue near the scene. This is in Thornton, just outside of Shawano. The scene is near a storage facility.

Shooting scene in Thornton. March 25, 2022. (WBAY)

Police block a road outside Shawano. March 25, 2022. (WBAY)

