Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it is old enough to join the other lemurs...
Cute! Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born in Florida zoo
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison, the night of a deadly shooting following...
Police: Madison man accused of Beloit high school homicide was captured in Michigan
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks