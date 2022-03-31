Advertisement

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds fifth annual Cutest Pet Photo Contest fundraiser

The contest will start April 1 and will run through the end of the month.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is holding its fifth annual Cutest Pet Contest fundraiser.

Contest winners will be featured in HSSW’s 2023 Cutest Pet Calendar.

Participants can enter a photo of their furry friend online for $10 and encourage others to vote for their entry.

Votes are $1 each and unlimited in amount. For a $10 donation, anyone can reserve a specific day on the calendar, such as a birthday, anniversary or adoption day, to feature their pet’s photo.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

