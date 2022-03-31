Late Season Snowfall Into Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A First Alert Day continues through Thursday as another active stretch of weather has overspread southern Wisconsin, and their is no lack of moisture. With just one day left in the month of March, Mother Nature saying winter isn’t done with just yet as a late season round of accumulating snowfall becomes more and more likely. This storm system looking a little stronger and farther east than previous days and this means colder air will have a better chance to rush into the area and interact with another round of moisture. This would lead to a few hours of moderate to heavy snow right during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of southern Wisconsin, except for counties boarding the Mississippi and Stateline.

SNOW:

Snow totals are widely expected to be in the 2-4 inch range in the advisory area. The rest of the area can expect 1-2 inches. There remains the possibility of a heavier band of snow developing over parts of the area that could bring some localized totals of around 5 inches, although confidence in this remains low. Overall confidence is also much lower than normal due to the late season nature of this system, marginally cold temperatures, and warm ground temperatures. Most of the accumulation will occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, but eventually start to stick on all roadways as the intensity picks up. This will also be a heavy wet snow with ratios starting out as low as 7:1 before become a bit drier towards the end of the event.

TIMING:

Rain overspreads Wisconsin through midnight. After that, rain will start to mix with and change over to snow from northwest to southeast. That transition should reach the far northwest by 1 AM, Madison by 3 AM, and Janesville around 4 AM. The heaviest snow will fall during the heart of the morning commute from 5-9 AM. Snow should taper off by mid-morning and then be completely out of the area by midday.

IMPACTS:

There is concern that the heaviest snowfall will be during the morning commute leading to major travel concerns. The heavy snowfall rates will likely overcome warm ground temperatures and lead to quick accumulations on roadways that don’t have any lingering treatment on them. The heavy wet snow will also be dangerous to clear and is also known as heart attack snow.

