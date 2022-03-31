Lawyer who says hospitals killed COVID patients runs for AG

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and who alleges that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Karen Mueller announced March 19 that she’s entering the GOP primary for the position. She will face former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the Aug. 9 election.

The winner will square off against Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul in November. Mueller filed an unsuccessful lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in November 2020 asking justices to throw out the presidential election results.

In a news release announcing her run, she accuses hospitals of withholding life-saving treatment from COVID-19 patients in a “murder conspiracy.”

