Madison Streets Division prepares for wet snow during Thursday morning commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter isn’t quiet over yet. The Madison Streets Division is preparing for wet snow during Thursday morning’s commute.

Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines updated citizens that his agency is ready to dispatch crews as active weather begins to treat the city’s main thoroughfares.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult, so Romines asks residents to add extra time into their morning travel to make up for the sloppy roads.

Snow is expected to move in around 3 a.m. Thursday and continue into the morning commute. Rain will move in by mid-morning.

