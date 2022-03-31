Advertisement

Man charged in deadly Waukesha parade crash says jail isn’t safe

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha says he doesn’t feel safe in jail.

WITI-TV reported Wednesday that Darrell Brooks sent a letter to his mother saying that guards paid inmates to spit in his food.

Brooks, who is Black, also accused guards and inmates of using racial slurs against him and threatening him with violence.

He said he needs to find a way out before something happens to him and guards “sweep it under the rug.”

A spokesman for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says the agency reviewed Brooks’ complaints and is satisfied he’s being treated appropriately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Third Nebraska farm affected by bird flu
Avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin wild bird populations
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
MPD Chief: Downtown Madison killing was targeted attack; Homicide charge expected
Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Police: Madison man accused of Beloit high school homicide was captured in Michigan
An arrest has been made.
Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death