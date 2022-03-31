Advertisement

Merrimac ferry opens for the season

(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is open for the 2022 season.

The ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic, bicycles and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

The ferry operates free of charge for users.

A single crossing takes about seven minutes.

Last year, the ferry made 44,540 trips carrying 264,728 vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Suspect's arrest is first step in family of Jion Broomfield’s grieving process
Suspect’s arrest begins first steps of grieving process for family of Jion Broomfield
Suspect’s arrest begins first steps of grieving process for family of Jion Broomfield
Suspect’s arrest begins first steps of grieving process for family of Jion Broomfield
MFD recruits train in empty SSM Health clinic
MFD recruits to train in empty SSM Health clinic
MFD recruits to train in empty SSM Health clinic