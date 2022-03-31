Merrimac ferry opens for the season
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is open for the 2022 season.
The ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic, bicycles and pedestrians across the Wisconsin River 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.
The ferry operates free of charge for users.
A single crossing takes about seven minutes.
Last year, the ferry made 44,540 trips carrying 264,728 vehicles.
