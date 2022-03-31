Advertisement

MFD recruits to train in empty SSM Health clinic

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recruits with the Madison Fire Department will spend Thursday morning training in the empty SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic on Fish Hatchery Road.

The class will be practicing their skills in connecting to water sources, SSM Health said Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the team will utilize the building’s hallways, stairwells and office spaces for their drills. The recruits will participate in a special fire response case scenario in the afternoon.

MFD said using empty buildings as real-world training sites is very helpful in the training process.

“For our recruits to have hands-on experience in connecting their equipment and navigating an older building like the clinic is invaluable,” Captain Brian Lofy said. “Having familiarity with the unique obstacles and challenges they may face in fire response can give our recruits critical experience as they prepare to respond to fire calls.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with attempted homicide
Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Dane Co. moves into next phase of algae removal for Yahara Chain of Lakes
MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
Bucky Badger is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Seize the badger day
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Judge orders Vos held in contempt over election records