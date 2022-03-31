MFD recruits to train in empty SSM Health clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recruits with the Madison Fire Department will spend Thursday morning training in the empty SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic on Fish Hatchery Road.

The class will be practicing their skills in connecting to water sources, SSM Health said Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the team will utilize the building’s hallways, stairwells and office spaces for their drills. The recruits will participate in a special fire response case scenario in the afternoon.

MFD said using empty buildings as real-world training sites is very helpful in the training process.

“For our recruits to have hands-on experience in connecting their equipment and navigating an older building like the clinic is invaluable,” Captain Brian Lofy said. “Having familiarity with the unique obstacles and challenges they may face in fire response can give our recruits critical experience as they prepare to respond to fire calls.”

