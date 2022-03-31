Mineral Point daycare provider arrested in infant’s death

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A daycare provider in Mineral Point has been arrested in connection with the death of a four-month-old child who died after suffering injuries while in her care, the police department announced Thursday.

According to police, Joanna Ford was booked on a count of neglecting a child with death as a consequence. The investigation into the child’s death is still ongoing.

In a statement, police indicated the child died on March 1 after being taken to American Family Children’s Hospital with injuries the medical staff believed were the result of physical abuse.

Ford was caring for the baby on Feb 25, the day, which the the infant reportedly suffered the injuries. The name of the child has not been released.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Mineral Point Police Dept. at 608-987-2313.

