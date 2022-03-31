Advertisement

Missing 13-year-old Madison boy found safe

Sebastian Murray was located in Freeport, Illinois.
Sebastian Murray
Sebastian Murray(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison teen who had not been seen in over three weeks has been located and is safe, the police dept. announced Thursday morning.

Sebastian Murray had been considered a missing runaway. Police found located the 13-year-old in Freeport, Illinois, on Thursday, the MPD update stated.

Investigators had noted Murray had ties in Illinois at the time he was reported missing.

MPD had reported that he was missing since March 1, having last been seen in the 1000 block of N. Thompson Dr.

