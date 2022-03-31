MPD update on City-County Building shooting coming today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More information on the Wednesday’s killing outside the City-County Building in downtown Madison is expected to be revealed early this afternoon. The Madison Police Department plans to provide an update during a news conference at 2 p.m.

Few details about the shooting have been released so far, including the identity of the victim. In a news conference approximately two hours after the victim was killed, Chief Shon Barnes said the individual was a man in his 30′s, noting that his name would come from the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, as per standard protocol.

“I won’t mince words, it is very brazen,” Barnes said of the shooting, calling it “very concerning” that someone would do this during the day in a spot right between the homes of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and his police dept.

Two people, identified as persons of interest, were detained within hours of the shooting. Officers had located them in the vicinity of Rimrock Road and John Nolen Drive. At the time of Barnes statement on Wednesday, investigators were still trying to determine if they were involved.

While no MPD officers witnessed the shooting, one was pulling up to the station at the time and saw the victim. He immediately rushed to offer medical aid, Barnes explained. The chief added he was proud of the department Wednesday in their efforts during the investigation.

Officers are now working to determine a motive for why the man was shot and if it was a targeted shooting.

