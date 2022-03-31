Advertisement

MPD update on City-County Building shooting coming today

Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.
Madison police investigate a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday.(Elizabeth Wadas/NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More information on the Wednesday’s killing outside the City-County Building in downtown Madison is expected to be revealed early this afternoon. The Madison Police Department plans to provide an update during a news conference at 2 p.m.

Few details about the shooting have been released so far, including the identity of the victim. In a news conference approximately two hours after the victim was killed, Chief Shon Barnes said the individual was a man in his 30′s, noting that his name would come from the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, as per standard protocol.

“I won’t mince words, it is very brazen,” Barnes said of the shooting, calling it “very concerning” that someone would do this during the day in a spot right between the homes of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and his police dept.

Two people, identified as persons of interest, were detained within hours of the shooting. Officers had located them in the vicinity of Rimrock Road and John Nolen Drive. At the time of Barnes statement on Wednesday, investigators were still trying to determine if they were involved.

While no MPD officers witnessed the shooting, one was pulling up to the station at the time and saw the victim. He immediately rushed to offer medical aid, Barnes explained. The chief added he was proud of the department Wednesday in their efforts during the investigation.

Officers are now working to determine a motive for why the man was shot and if it was a targeted shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigates a shooting near the City-County Building Wednesday afternoon.
One person killed in shooting outside Dane County Jail
police lights
MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant
Madison PD is blocking off Maple Grove Dr. after reports of a suspicious package.
Dane Co. Hazardous Device Unit deactivates “suspicious object” found on city’s southwest side
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Fired Dane Co. deputy impaired when reporting fake Festge Park attack, Sheriff’s Office reports
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat

Latest News

Sebastian Murray
Missing 13-year-old Madison boy found safe
Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
Police: Madison man accused of Beloit high school homicide was captured in Michigan
There are no signs of property damage or injuries.
A dozen shell casings found after gunfire report on Madison’s west side, MPD reports
Several inches of heavy wet snow expected.
Late Season Snowfall Into Thursday