Police: Madison man accused of Beloit high school homicide was captured in Michigan

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - New details from a Michigan police department offer additional insights into the capture of the Madison man accused of killing a 19-year-old outside of Beloit Memorial High School earlier this year.

The Beloit Police Dept. announced the arrest of Amaree Goodall on Wednesday. BPD’s initial statement indicated he was captured out of state, noting that he will need to be extradited to Wisconsin before appearing in a Rock Co. Circuit Court. At the time, a police department spokesperson declined to say where the 19-year-old Goodall was located, only that taken into custody outside of Wisconsin. The department had indicated Wednesday that they would offer more information on Wednesday.

A release from the Holland, Michigan, Dept. of Public Safety indicated Goodall was arrested in the city, about 30 miles west of Grand Rapids.

According to the Michigan law enforcement agency, Holland police officers learned Goodall could be at an apartment on the 300 block of Stratford Way, in Holland City. Holland police detectives and officers, as well as the West Michigan Enforcement Team, began staking out the vicinity to try to figure out exactly in which apartment he was staying and were able to determine the likely one.

When officers saw Goodall was in the apartment, they called for him to come outside, at which point he was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the Ottawa Co. Jail, where he will have the option of waiving his extradition rights or request a hearing that will determine if will be sent to Wisconsin.

The Beloit Police Dept. plans to offer more information later today on the arrest. According to a statement from the department, BPD Chief Andre Sayles will hold a news conference early Thursday afternoon.

Goodall will likely face a first-degree homicide charge for the shooting death of Jion Broomfield following a Jan. 29 basketball game between the Purple Knights and Madison’s La Follette High School. An arrest warrant on that count was issued on Feb. 16.

His arrest came after the police department received a tip through the P3 Tips app. In announcing that Goodall was in custody, Sayles expressed his appreciation to the community for its support and cooperation during the investigation and credited their information and tips for helping them identify Goodall as the suspect.

“The bravery and courage of the individuals who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers today should be commended and celebrated,” he said. Just days after the shooting, Sayles put out a call for community members to step up, criticizing the fact that dozens of people were outside the high school at the time of the shooting, but none of the witnesses would talk to investigators.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said at the time. “If that was your loved one you would want someone to come out and talk to you. It is ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the ‘no snitching’ needs to stop.”

Soon after the news conference, the department launched an anonymous tip line that helped them name Goodall as the suspect. Sayles noted an anonymous tip line and website helps people feel more protected.

The shooting came on a deadly week in Beloit, during which three people were killed over a span of four days.

