Seize the day, the Badger way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready to show your Badger pride? Day of the Badger returns to Madison April 5-6.

Day of the Badger is an event for all alumni, students, and friends throughout Madison to stay passionate and connected to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

The goal is to unite Badgers in an effort to to advance the mission of the university by bringing awareness to its achievements and raising funds to help the school.

There is a $5 minimum gift amount, and 100% of donations will go directly to the campaign fund you support.

Some of the University’s biggest needs include the Chancellor’s Fund, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Emergency Student Support and Tuition Assistance. Other causes and donation opportunities can be found on the Day of the Badger website.

You can participate in this day by donating to your “passion,” the university, a college, or one of their causes. You can also show your pride by wearing Badger red and posting to your social media with the hashtag #dayofthebadger.

Other ways to get involved include visiting the digital photo booth on their website and participating in the mosaic being created with all the photos taken to help represent Badger nation coming together.

The celebration event is on April 6 rom 3:30-6:30 p.m., and will be located at The Sett, Union South at 1308 W. Dayton Street.

There will be a live performance from the Rhythm Kings, an appearance by Bucky Badger, prize giveaways, and more.

Any questions about Day of the Badger can be directed to the University of Wisconsin Foundation by calling 800-443-6162 or email uwf@supportuw.org.

