Shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 4800 block of Tokay Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m. where ten shell casings were recovered.

Officers also located two casings on the 4400 block of Tokay Boulevard.

There are no signs of property damage or injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.