Shots fired on Madison’s west side

There are no signs of property damage or injuries.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 4800 block of Tokay Boulevard just before 3:00 a.m. where ten shell casings were recovered.

Officers also located two casings on the 4400 block of Tokay Boulevard.

There are no signs of property damage or injuries.

